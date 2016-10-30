Painting celebrates work of steam railway volunteers in Llangollen

Steam railway volunteers who helped build a new station have had their work recognised in a painting.

Julie McNamara created a painting of how the Llangollen Railway station at Corwen will look when all the work on the project is completed in 2018.

Her painting was unveiled to the volunteers on the site and shows how the ground level access will connect with an elevated platform to be built on top of the embankment.

Commenting on her work, Julie said: “I have enjoyed the challenge of painting a railway subject with which I was not totally familiar.

“From the current incomplete development stage, I have taken the advice of project members in representing the details of the finished structures.

“It gives visitors an appreciation of the task in hand and the ultimate railway facility which is being created.

“My usual subjects are still life and landscapes, painted in acrylics rather than watercolour as I have a preference for bold images.

“Completion of the painting took about 50 hours working from an initial sketch of how the volunteers envisaged the ultimate scene.

Project leader Richard Dixon-Gough said: “Julie has done a terrific job of converting my hastily drawn sketch of our ideas for the station into a vivid representation of how the new station facility will look when it is open.

“Based on the present stark concrete cast subway, the painting shows the heritage architectural refinements which have still to be added and the finished state of the site.

“She has injected life into the scene to produce a vibrant impression of how visitors will access the island platform to join the train at Corwen.

“We are very grateful for all her time and enthusiasm for tackling the subject and seeking our guidance in some of the technical railway aspects.”