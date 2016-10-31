Man who carried out revenge attack after family targeted by arsonists avoids jail

A MAN who carried out a revenge attack after his family were the victims of an arson attack has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Peter Goronwy John Williams, of Northop Road, Flint, admitted damage and a public order offence when he appeared at Flintshire magistrates’ court at Mold earlier this month.

Appearing for sentencing at Mold Crown Court, a tearful Williams, 22, was told this was his last chance following the incident – provoked by a family dispute.

Prosecutor Jade Tufail told how at 6.45am on September 20, Williams’ father was the victim of an arson attack when two cars on his driveway were set alight.

The father, alerted by a passer-by, called police, but when officers arrived he said his son had ridden off on a BMX with a petrol can and asked them to stop him before he did something stupid.

Williams’ uncle Daniel Burns later told police how he could smell petrol at his home on Bennetts Row, Oakenholt, that morning and found a substance had been poured through the letter box. His car had also been damaged.

A few days earlier Mr Burns’ wife had received a threatening Facebook message from Williams, in which he threatened to kill her and was abusive towards her.

He said they had not taken it seriously but the incident with the petrol made him fear for the safety of his family.

Williams. who was in breach of a suspended sentence for a burglary offence, admitted he went to the house as he believed the relatives were involved with the arson attack on the cars.

He told officers the petrol can contained a mixture of petrol, water and anti-freeze and he was going to pour it on the front step, then ring his aunt and say “it’s easy, isn’t it?”.

Williams, who has Asperger’s, said he was not carrying a lighter or matches and had sent the Facebook message “out of anger”.

Andrew Green, defending, said “The events of that night would have stretched any person but he is particularly susceptible to what must have been extreme provocation.”

He added Williams and his family had been dragged into something that did not involve them and police had even advised them to go into hiding or change their address.

Addressing Williams, Simon Mills, recorder, said: “I don’t think it will do any good to send you to prison. You would come out of prison with a burning sense of injustice and a person more likely to cause harm.”

Williams was handed a four-month sentence suspended for 18 months and was told to pay £115 compensation.