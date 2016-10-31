Man caught dealing crack and heroin from Mold car park is jailed

A MAN who was caught dealing crack cocaine and heroin from the car park of McDonald’s in Mold has been jailed.

William Bowers, 21, admitted two charges of supplying crack cocaine and heroin and one charge of cannabis possession at Mold Magistrates Court on October 6.

Appearing at Mold Crown Court for sentencing, Bowers was given two years and four months in prison after the court heard how he had been found carrying more than 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Jade Tufail, prosecuting, described how police had attended McDonald’s on King Street, Mold, on July 12 after reports of two men acting suspiciously in the car park.

The men were searched and 103 wraps were found on them consisting of 5.1g of crack cocaine and 4.6g of heroin.

Bowers was also found to be in possession of cannabis, along with a Blackberry phone, an iPhone and £121.36 in cash.

The phones and drugs were analysed by officers who came to the conclusion that Bowers, of Walton in Liverpool, was part of an organised crime group bringing drugs into Mold and that the drugs were of high purity.

Andrew Green, defending, said Bowers, 21, came from “a good home” and the case was a “tragic” one.

He said: “This is a dirty trade with some very serious criminals involved. It is not difficult to see how certain influences came to bear.”

Sentencing Bowers, Recorder Simon Mills, said: “I can tell you now, there are few things worse than seeing young people dealing Class A drugs.

“Heroin and crack bring untold misery to our streets and death to our communities with wrecked souls getting out of control and living erratic and chaotic lives.

“The gangs behind this trade are evil people, willing to use young men like you to sell the drugs so there is a smaller risk of them getting caught.

“You were no doubt gullible but you volunteered to play a significant role and were caught with more than 100 separate deals.”

“There has to be a deterrent for people making the decision you did and immediate custody is inevitable in this case.”