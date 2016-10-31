Suspended term for Caerwys man who set fire to his wife’s underwear

AN ALCOHOLIC who threatened his partner with a kitchen knife before setting fire to her underwear was branded as “pathetic” and “childish” by a judge.

Neil James Bellis, 42, of Llys y Goron, Caerwys, had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of assault, occasioning actual bodily harm and arson, following the two incidents which took place at his home on July 23 and August 24 this year.

At Mold Crown Court, prosecutor Jade Tufail described how Bellis and Sarah Jackson had been in an 18-year relationship and had lived together for 15 years, before separating in January although they continued to live at the same address.

They had two children, but it was alleged they split because of Bellis’ continued drinking.

In the July incident he had returned home after drinking and she told him she did not want him in the house because he was drunk.

He got irate and took a kitchen knife from a block.

She stepped back fearing for her safety and he approached her holding the knife close to her head as she backed towards the fridge.

After putting her hand up to protect herself the knife had caught her on a finger causing bleeding before she ran out of the house and was helped by a neighbour who was an off-duty nurse.

The court heard that Ms Jackson had not reported the incident despite later attending hospital for treatment because she wanted to protect her two children.

The following month Ms Jackson had been out with friends when she received a text from Bellis asking where she was.

On returning to the house, Bellis had kicked her car.

Once inside the victim found that her underwear drawer had been emptied and various items and other personal belongings had been burnt in terracotta plant pots in the garden.

Ms Jackson had called the police who arrested Bellis after he admitted burning his partner’s knickers.

He told officers that he thought she was seeing someone else but after his partner reported the earlier incident with the knife he said he couldn’t remember as he had been “on a bender”.

Recorder Simon Mills said: “It is thoroughly disturbing that a man can pick up a knife and brandish it at his partner and have no memory of it.”

He added that Bellis’ behaviour was “utterly pathetic, childish and ridiculous.”

Andrew Green, defending said the case was “an object lesson in how alcohol can wreak havoc in people’s lives” and that his client was now living with his brother in the Hale area of Liverpool.

Addressing Mr Mills, he added: “your Honour’s words will ring in this man’s ears.”

Sentencing Bellis, Mr Mills said: “This court has dealt with a number of cases where drunk men have killed their wives and when a knife is involved the risk is that other people die.

“You should be completely and utterly ashamed of yourself and it is vital that you take steps to counter your behaviour.

“You were pathetically jealous and this was disgraceful, pathetic, childish, utterly abysmal behaviour.

“You were trying to humiliate her but you only succeeded in humiliating yourself.”

Bellis was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years and was also ordered to be the subject of a two year restraining order.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, take part in a 40 day rehab activity and pay a £140 victim surcharge.