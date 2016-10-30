Welcome for crackdown on speedsters in Ruabon by North Wales Police

Councillors have welcomed a crackdown on speeding in a Wrexham village.

Cllr Dana Davies, who represents Ruabon on Wrexham Council, reiterated community concerns at the latest meeting of Ruabon community council about motorists speeding through the village, particularly on the village high street and the nearby B5605.

Cllr Davies, who has been working with Clwyd South AM Ken Skates to tackle the problem, said the issue is of particular concern particularly for children walking along the high street to the nearby schools, now that the clocks are going back and the mornings and evenings are getting darker.

Earlier this month Cllr Davies’ and Mr Skates’ work paid off with North Wales Police saying they would be carrying out more speed checks and enforcement of the speed limit in Ruabon.

Cllr Davies said the process of collating and assessing the speed data can now begin and she hopes the issue can be resolved this way.

She said: “It’s not so much about fining people, it’s about educating the drivers and having that visibility and police presence with the speed guns.

“They [the police] have been doing a few sessions with the speed guns and it’s just about collating the data at the moment.”

She added that she hoped these measures being introduced would keep motorists and local schoolchildren walking to school safe, adding it would be beneficial for the whole of Ruabon.

Cllr Joan Lowe, Wrexham councillor for Penycae and Ruabon South, also approved of the measures and said: “I welcome what the police are doing and that they are taking this seriously.

“I would also welcome any information that local residents can give to help to try and make the village a safer place.”

Mr Skates also welcomed the new police measures when they were announced earlier this month, saying: “I’m pleased North Wales Police have responded so quickly and positively to my request for action, and I’d like to thank PC (Matthew) Rogers for contacting me with this welcome information. I hope this reassures residents that their concerns are being taken seriously.

“I’d also like to thank Dana for her help.”