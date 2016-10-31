Bungling thief caught trying to steal expensive fish from pond in Cefn y Bedd

A BUNGLING thief who tried to steal fish from a garden pond was caught after the sound of splashing water alerted a father and son.

Paul Geoffrey Matthews, 28, tried to steal koi carp worth £800 from the pond at the house on Wrexham Road in Cefn y Bedd on October 13.

The occupant of the house was woken at about 1am by splashing noises made as Matthews used a fishing net to scoop the expensive fish out of the water.

He went out and saw Matthews, of Trevenna Way in Wrexham, holding a torch and trying to remove fish from the pond.

His son called police and when officers arrived he was restraining the soaking wet Matthews.

Matthews had taken a fishing net and a black Halfords box with him, which contained 20 koi carp when he was arrested.

He told police that it was “not my brightest idea”.

Matthews later tested positive for cocaine, Wrexham Magistrates Court heard.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said another male who accompanied Matthews was not apprehended.

Emma Simoes, defending, said up until recently Matthews had not troubled the court.

He worked as a head chef but lost his job due to transport problems.

Matthews was on universal credit and was “very low on funds” at the time of the theft, Miss Simoes added.

He was aware someone was looking to buy koi carp and “went with a friend not really knowing what he was doing and was detained,” she added.

Matthews, who pleaded guilty to theft at the hearing, had “dabbled in cocaine but now has a handle on that” and was attending weekly drug intervention programme sessions.

Probation officer Zoe Lawson said that Matthews had shown remorse for his actions.

He realised the family were distressed when they went out and found him there and that there was an “element of intrusion to the property”.

Matthews’ motivation was financial gain, and he intended to use the money for essentials such as housing, clothes and food.

While he said that the theft was not directly linked to drugs, he accepted that an “element” of the money could have been used to fund his cocaine use.

Derek Long, chairman of magistrates, imposed a 12-month community order with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement.

There was also a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a £40 fine, £85 in prosecution costs and surcharge of the same amount.