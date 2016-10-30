A BUSY shopping centre was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the stores.

Clothes and other stock caught fire at Sports Direct in Eagles Meadow after a lightbulb exploded in the store’s stockroom.

The centre was evacuated shortly after the fire – which witnesses said was contained within the store – broke out.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews from Wrexham, Llangollen and Buckley attended, with the aerial ladder platform used along with the incident command unit from Rhyl.

At about 5.20pm officers were still at the scene ventilating the Sports Direct shop and nearby stores but the blaze was quickly brought under control. One ambulance attended but nobody was hurt.