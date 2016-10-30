 ad

Two seriously injured after Flintshire road accident

Published date: 30 October 2016 |
Published by: Amy Sargeson 
TWO people suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle accident in Flintshire on Saturday morning.

A black Alfa Romeo veered off the A5026 between Pentre Halkyn and Maelor and crashed down an embankment off the road. 

A silver Renault car was also reported to be damaged in the crash.

Two North Wales Fire and Rescue crews from Deeside and Holywell attended the scene after receiving a call at around 11.38am and two ambulances were also called to the scene.

A male and female were taken to Glan Clwyd hospital to be treated after the incident for serious but not life-threatening injuries. 

