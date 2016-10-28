 ad

Halloween? It's festive lights outside Connah's Quay house for this Christmas fanatic

Published date: 28 October 2016 |
Published by: Sam Torr
A CHRISTMAS fanatic is preparing a spectacular display of festive lights at his home in Connah’s Quay. 

Peter Profit, 63, who lives on Celtic Street, has already started preparing his display, which he hopes will be ready by December 1 for people to come and admire.

Mr Profit said: “This is something I like to do at Christmas time and this year is my biggest display so far. It’s being put up so people can come and enjoy the lights and everyone seems to like it.

“When I’ve done the display before, I’ve noticed people coming to take pictures of the lights and it’s nice to see that people appreciate it.

“It’s just something I do for the local community and it’s something for the everyone to enjoy.”

