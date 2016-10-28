Mold Town Council spends £8k to make sure Christmas lights are safe

THOUSANDS of pounds has had to be paid out after serious health and safety fears were raised over a town’s Christmas lights.

Mold Town Council has had to pay £8,000 to carry out vital works to their Christmas lights before they are switched on next month.

Members were told that risks of anchor points falling from lamp-posts and electricity distribution boards overheating meant the work would have to be carried out if the lights were to be switched on this year.

During a meeting of the town council, Mold’s town centre manager Dave Hill said: “We are faced with the situation that the new contractors have pointed out that our anchor points have never been tested.

“When bunting was going up for the food festival anchor points didn’t look very secure.

“One can only imagine the consequences of festive lights coming down on members of the public at some point, particularly when we get high winds.”

Mr Hill added that a distribution board attached to the Vaughan Davies shop in Mold had shown signs of overheating.

He added: “What we have to be sure of is that we’re happy it is safe and at the moment we are not.”

Mold councillor Geoff Collett expressed his concern over the issue.

He said: “This [upkeep] is something that should have been going on for many years.

“It is not acceptable to have things going on like this.”

Councillors agreed that they would pay £10,000-£2,000 to cover a shortfall in the existing budget and £8,000 to cover work needed.

Money to cover the costs was taken from reserves for pension contributions that have not been taken up and from a ‘future purchase or rental accomodation’ pot.

Mr Hill said that a full audit of the Christmas lights would be carried out by the contractor next year, which he said they expected would cost up to £6,000 more.