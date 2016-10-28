Buckley foster mum gets surprise visitor from New Zealand on her 70th birthday

A WOMAN has received an incredible surprise visit from someone she fostered 24-years-ago.

Joan Jones and her partner, Alf Goodwin, from Buckley, have been foster parents for many years to different children, one of which was Phil Graham, who lived with the couple for three years until he was 16-years-old after dealing with a difficult childhood.

Mrs Jones celebrated her 70th birthday on Sunday, October 23 and was surprised by the 41-year-old, who was the first child the couple fostered together, the following day as he’d travelled all the way from New Zealand to give her the best birthday wishes she could have hoped for, as she has not seen him for many years.

Mr Jones wanted to see his previous guardians two years ago but he was unable to reach them as they had moved house, so after months of trying to track them down he finally spoke to Alf Goodwin to arrange the birthday surprise.

Mrs Jones said: “I just can’t believe it and I think its so lovely that my partner kept this as a secret so I could be surprised for my birthday.

“For the past few days I’ve been in such a state of shock! I was so happy I was able to see him.

“It’s been so wonderful to have him back, we took him out for lunch on Tuesday and we bumped into a farmer he used to work with when he was younger.

“He really did have an awful childhood before we took him in so I’m really glad everything is going well for him now. He was the first child Alf and I fostered and I’m so proud of him.”

The couple, who lived in Westview, still foster children today who were really pleased to see Phil because they had heard so much about him.

He moved down to London at the end of his time of being cared for by the couple who helped him to turn his life around, as he had to go to a specialist school and was often in trouble for misbehaviour.

According to Mrs Jones, 1992 foster children were moved on from their foster parents when they turned 16, so when the time came Mr Graham decided to move to London and travelled around the world for many years before making a home for himself in New Zealand more than four years ago, although he still wishes to keep in touch with Joan and Alf who have really missed him over the years.