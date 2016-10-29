Campaign launched to wipe out Wrexham's 'arson problem' after series of attacks

Communities in Wrexham have been urged to come together to “eradicate” arson in the area.

Crimestoppers has launched a campaign appealing for communities in Wrexham to cooperate and help to wipe out the issue blighting areas of Wrexham in recent months.

The charity is working alongside police and the fire service to try and reduce the number of incidents and make local communities a safer place, particularly in areas of Wrexham that have seen a series of arson attacks in recent years with cars, motorbikes, debris and foliage being set alight on purpose.

This week, more than £40,000 worth of barley straw was destroyed at Hoseley Bank Farm in Marford, which police and firefighters are also treating as arson.

Firefighters in Wrexham dealt with 55 arson attacks in Caia Park last year alone, and a council consultation into tackling Wrexham’s “arson problem” stated: “Arson has been a recurring problem in Wrexham for a number of years. There is a significantly higher level of deliberate fires in the county compared to the rest of North Wales over the past five years.”

Now Crimestoppers is launching the campaign to raise awareness of the issue of arson in Wrexham, while also asking for people’s information on those who may be committing the crime.

Leaflets are being distributed to homes in Wrexham, and a radio and social media campaign is taking place to encourage the public to report crime anonymously.

Stuart Millington, senior fire safety manager at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Deliberate fires place tremendous pressure on the fire and rescue service’s resources, with our crews being committed to bring them under control, which in turn delays firefighters from attending life threatening incidents.

"It could be you or a member of your family that requires our assistance and we may not be able to get to you as quickly or as easily as we would like because we have to deal with a deliberate fire in the area.”

Gary Murray, North Wales regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “What disappoints me most is this senseless crime is pulling police away from more serious crimes and putting our fire service at needless risk.

“I’d ask local people to get in touch with Crimestoppers, completely anonymously, and give us the information that can bring those responsible for this crime to justice. With the public’s help we can make Wrexham a safer place to live and work, so please contact us on 0800 555 111 or via our website, Crimestoppers-uk.org.”