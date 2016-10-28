SOMETIMES only a pub lunch in the countryside will stave off those winter blues as the mercury falls and the nights get longer.

The idea of scoffing a great Sunday roast by a cosy fire isn’t a particularly original one but it’s become a luxury since our two children entered the scene so we were looking forward to a trip to the Royal Oak in Higher Kinnerton even if we hadn’t managed to find a babysitter for the afternoon.

We’d booked ahead but so busy was the pub that we were seated in the bar area rather than the more peaceful dining room. With two toddlers in tow I always worry about this especially when it took an age for someone to take our drinks order and they began to get restless.

Thankfully that was the only thing to find fault with from then on as the friendly manager soon spotted my concern and made sure we were served quickly from then on.

Various meal deals presented themselves but we plumped for two three course packages which came in at £14.50 each plus £5.50 extra if we got something off the specials board. As a result my wife went for the pan fried garlic spinach and mushrooms with a poached egg on toasted ciabatta while I plumped for the warm pigeon breast, black pudding and apple salad. Both starters were superb with my wife cooing that the rich egg made a lovely sauce in contrast to the iron-rich spinach.

As for me pan-fried game turned a simple salad into a special dish with the contrast between the meat and the apples particularly appetising.

My roast lamb was nigh on perfect as these things go, but it was the vegetarian wife who again came up trumps with her porcini and ricotta filled panzerotti pasta served with ratatouille of Mediterranean vegetables and parmesan shavings.

Full marks for the Royal Oak on such a decent vegetarian option with my wife particularly complimentary about the fresh salad leaves (always a good sign apparently) and a very generous helping.

I managed to squeeze in a lovely apple and summer berry crumble with custard while the wife’s baked vanilla cheesecake with strawberry and mint compote completed a fine hat-trick for my lucky, and by this time grinning, better half.

As we strolled out of this cracking pub, full and extremely satisfied, there was even time to enjoy the lovely walk from its doors along a path of grape vines growing overhead. A great day out.

The Royal Oak, Higher Kinnerton.

Tel: 01244 660871

Ambience 8/10

Service 7/10

Food quality 9/10

Children Welcome - yes

Disabled access - yes

The bill:

2 x children's meal (burger and chips): £11.50

2 x Sunday lunch three course deal and alternative starter: £34.50