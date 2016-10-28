Hopes raised that Mold can stage festive market and Tour of Britain stage next year after missing out in 2016

Hopes have been raised that two events missed out on in a town can be provided next year.

Mold Town Council was told plans were in place to try and bring the opening of a Tour of Britain stage and a festive market to the town next year.

It comes after Flintshire Council rejected the opportunity for the opening of the stage this year, and licensing red tape meant a proposed festive market had to be scrapped.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the council’s clerk Samantha Roberts said work was being done to bring the Tour of Britain stage opening to Mold – which was this year held in Denbigh instead.

She said: “I have had conversations with the chief officer for Streetscene [and transportation Steve Jones] and he said he will be instructing his officer to make early inquiries and expressions of interest to host it next year.”

Earlier this year, members of the town council expressed fury after hearing that Flintshire Council rejected the chance to host the opening in Mold.

At the meeting councillors were also told that they were hopeful a festive market could be held in the town next year.

Plans had been put in place to bring the Celtic Fayre to Mold this year, but opposition from street traders and strict licensing arrangements meant it could not go ahead.

Dave Hill, Mold’s town centre manager, said: “The county council presented a huge list of conditions and the majority of market traders didn’t want it to happen.

“We are still in discussion about where we stand about running events in the future and I hope that we’re able to address this situation that we’ve got.

“We have to respect the value of the street markets but what was difficult for me to take out was where this type of event takes place alongside street markets benefits traders.”

Members expressed their desires to have the festive market next year, but also stressed that dialog needed to be had with street traders to ensure all parties were happy.