Witches and wizards could be found at a country park as youngsters got into the Halloween spirit.

Alyn Waters Country Park in Gwersyllt, Wrexham, has played host to a ‘witches and wizards’ half-term event ahead of Halloween on Monday.

Almost 100 children took part in the day, led by park rangers John Winters, Liz Carding and Richard Aram.

The main activity was craft-making witches and wizard hats, as well as magic wands, to enable the youngsters to look the part when they go trick or treating.

A spokesman for the country park, said: “It went really well, there were loads of people here.

“We had 96 children here, as well as all the parents so it was very, very busy. The rangers were very good and the children got the chance to make their own witches and wizard hats and wands in the big room.

“There were a lot of good efforts and there was a lot of enthusiasm.

“A lot of the mums were saying these events get bigger and better every year and that this one was crazy and wonderful.”

She added: “It’s good for introducing the children to the park at an early age. The feedback we’ve had was they all had a really good time and a lot of the parents have made enquiries about future events.”