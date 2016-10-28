Buckley Town Football Club’s extra support builds bright future

A FOOTBALL club that was on the brink of collapse is celebrating after smashing its attendance levels from last year.

Buckley Town FC, which earlier this year warned it could fold without financial support, is celebrating after beating the total attendance level for last season in just two months.

The club’s total attendance last season was 1,146, while this season they have already had 1,475 through the turnstiles.

Allan Botterell, chairman of the club, said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped to change the image of the club over the last 12 months. Your efforts are bearing fruit.”

The club decided to introduce a £10 season ticket offer at the start of the season in an attempt to draw bigger crowds into matches.

Mr Botterell said that in order to be financially secure for the coming season they would need to sell 300 tickets, and have so far already sold 440 tickets.

The club has also announced that they have secured a new sponsorship deal with First Stop.

The Cymru Alliance club will be displaying a First Stop advertisement board on the perimeter of the pitch, along with matchday programme advertising.

The chairman added: “We have got one of the smaller budgets in the league, so this First Stop sponsorship is massive for us.

“We were really struggling last year but things are looking good – both on and off the pitch.

“Meanwhile, we are not going to be in debt again like we were before.

“We have a reserve fund for a rainy day and First Stop’s sponsorship will also play a big part in any future outgoings, such as ground improvements.”

First Stop’s retail business development consultant Dave Hull said: “We had strong relationships with Buckley Town in the past and we were keen to forge some new ones with the club.

“We were keen to build upon this and we now have a platform with a big Welsh football club, steeped in history, which is moving in the right direction.”

In the long term, Mr Botterell said the club hoped to be successful in getting funding for a 3G pitch, which would help provide a more stable source of income.