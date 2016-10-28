Wrexham AFC captain Sean Newton leaves Reds to join York City

WREXHAM captain Sean Newton has left the Reds to join fellow National League side York City.

The 28-year-old left back moves to York on loan until January 4 with a view to a permanent 18-month transfer.

Newton joined Wrexham in the summer of 2015 and was the only member of Gary Mills’ squad to play all 49 league and cup games last season.

But rumours surfaced that Newton was leaving the club after he was left out of the squad for the first time since arriving at The Racecourse for last Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Bromley.

York, now managed by Mills who was sacked by Wrexham earlier this month, are just a point above the relegation zone.

New Reds manager Dean Keates takes his squad to Gateshead on Saturday.