'My life has changed for ever': Mother-of-three's anguish after 'feral gang' Halloween attack in Mold

A community leader who suffered serious eye injuries during a violent attack last Halloween said her life has been changed forever.

Mother-of-three Karen Hodgkinson was left with just 20 per cent vision in her left eye and nerve damage to her face after being hit with a beer can outside her home on Elm Drive, Mold on October 31 last year.

Judge Geraint Walters sentenced seven youths, described as a “feral gang”, to detention for the attack.

Cllr Karen Hodgkinson and her husband Ian and, right, the injury she sustained

Speaking to the Leader, the youth worker and Mold town councillor said she dreaded thinking about the attack.

Cllr Hodgkinson, 47, said: “The lead up to it isn’t very nice. We’re still living with this. We’re still so nervous.

“It was pre-organised and they had been targeting the house for years.

“Obviously the police couldn’t be here all night. A councillor actually came and sat in for us for a while and as they were throwing eggs at the house, we thought the windows were going to shatter.”

Last December Cllr Hodgkinson had an operation to insert a plate to replace her eye socket. She said the attack had left her with permanent damage to her sight.

A CCTV camera was installed by Cllr Hodgkinson and her husband Ian at their home to capture evidence of the anti-social behaviour.

She added she could remember nothing of the incident after being hit by the can and was still suffering the effects of the damage.

“I’m still having problems with my eye and my face,” she said.

“It’s on our minds all the time and it’s just like it was yesterday for us.

“It will never be the same again. It’s changed my life forever.

“I can see movement but I can’t make anything out clearly at all.

“In a room I don’t know, I wouldn’t be able to make anything out.

“It’s horrible to live with. People say to me ‘oh you look different’ and I wear a prosthetic lens to make it look like my other eye.

“It’s the little things like that.”

Cllr Hodgkinson said while she hadn’t been deterred from continuing with her youth work, she wouldn’t be venturing out of her house this evening.

She said: “We’ll be locking the door and not opening.

“My mum and dad, who are also involved, are really nervous about it and won’t be at their house at all.”

A 17-year-old youth who threw the beer can “with full force” admitted a wounding charge and was sentenced to 12 months in detention.

Christian Gentile, 18, of Parc Alun, Mold, received 10 months’ detention; a youth aged 16 received six months’ detention, a youth aged 17 received eight months’ detention; Samuel Dodd, 18, of Milford Street, Mold, received 10 months’ detention; and Sam Rogers, 19, of Chester Road, Mold, received 12 months’ detention

A boy aged 13 received an intensive youth rehabilitation order

The judge made a five-year restraining order under which they must not approach the victims or enter Elm Drive in Mold.