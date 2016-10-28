Man banned from every pub in Wrexham after spitting at police officer

A man who spat at a police officer trying to help him has been banned from every pub in Wrexham.

Officers had been called to the Cross Foxes on Abbot Street in Wrexham on October 9 after reports Brian David John Rogerson, 28, of Salisbury Road, Wrexham, had repeatedly punched a member of staff.

He had become aggressive after staff refused to serve him and fell over during the altercation.

But when they tried to help him up, Rogerson attacked a staff member.

Police were called and they found Rogerson fleeing the scene but managed to arrest him.

They tried to get him into their car but he kicked out and stopped them from closing the door by pushing against it.

Rogerson was eventually subdued and taken to Wrexham Police Station, where he spat in a female officer’s face as he was escorted to the cells.

The officer had been trying to help him because Rogerson was unsteady on his feet.

Rogerson pleaded guilty to assault, assaulting a police officer, causing criminal damage and breaching a conditional discharge.

In April, the 28-year-old had been given a conditional discharge after an incident where he refused to leave a pub when he was drunk.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, told the court the female officer who was spat at described the incident as totally unprovoked and said it made her sick to her stomach.

Mr Espie asked the magistrates to consider banning Rogerson from pubs in Wrexham.

Euros Jones, defending, agreed that this was a measure his client thought was for the best.

He added that Rogerson had mental health problems and he tried to deal with stressful situations by drinking.

Magistrates gave Rogerson a four month suspended sentence and a three month curfew between 6pm and 6am.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85, a surcharge of £115 and was banned from entering licensed premises in Wrexham.

Rogerson was also ordered to pay compensation of £100 to the licensee, £120 to North Wales Police for the damage to the car and £100 to the officer he assaulted.