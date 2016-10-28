Holywell burglar 'at rock bottom' given suspended term after pub break-in

A man who had “hit rock bottom” burgled properties just weeks after being released on bail.

Shaun Lloyd, 30, committed a series of burglaries in June within a month of being released from court on bail for other offences.

Lloyd, of Queens Road, Holywell, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Mold Crown Court.

He had also breached a sexual harm notification order by not informing police of his change in address and while committing one of the robberies, took a van without the owner's consent.

Sam Aynsley, prosecuting, said Lloyd was bailed on May 13 but on June 17, the defendant was seen in the Old Tavern pub on Mostyn Street, Holywell, at 2.45am when the occupant of the flat above came down to get a drink.

Lloyd gained entry through a door at the rear that had been boarded up and the CCTV system was disengaged.

He took £40 cash which had been set aside for collections to be donated to a morris dancing group and a local football team.

Mr Aynsley said upon his arrest, Lloyd was told he had not informed police of his address change and was a “genuine mistake”.

On June 20, police received a call from Lloyd’s mother, who said he had returned home “in a state” slurring his words and saying he “needed gear” and was “going on the rob”.

At 11pm, the defendant was seen by officers on School Lane pushing a lawnmower before fleeing the scene.

A call was placed by a resident of Abbey Lodge, Greenfield, thinking someone was attempting to enter her property.

Officers discovered tools had been removed from a shed that had been accessed and a lawnmower taken matching the description of the one Lloyd was seen with.

Mr Aynsley told the court that on June 21, Lloyd returned to his mother's address on Queens Road with a wad of cash in the form of £20 and £5 notes and a handful of coins.

Lloyd had accessed an address on New Shop Parade, Holywell at 2.30am, making off with a van belonging to Savoy Catering, cash and three charity boxes.

Lloyd admitted when he was released from court he didn't initially return home.

He told police on arrest that he was a drug user and had previous convictions for drink driving and a sexual offence.

Myles Wilson, defending, said Lloyd had completed a detox course in prison and was “motivated to change”.

Mr Wilson said he client had previously been using heroin, cocaine and drinking while his personal life was a mess.

He thought this was the right way to deal with it, Mr Wilson said.

Sentencing Lloyd, Recorder Simon Mills said he acknowledged that the defendant had “deep seated difficulties” but had caused “harm and anxiety” to his victims and his family.

Recorder Mills added that the phrase of the case had been when Lloyd told officers he had “hit rock bottom” and warned that this was his “first strike”.

For the breach of the sexual harm prevention notice and pub burglary, Lloyd was sentenced to two months each to run concurrently.

A further two-month sentence was handed out for the offence at Abbey Lodge while a consecutive eight-month sentence was added for offences committed at New Shop Parade.

He was banned from driving for two years and order to undertake 40 days of rehabilitation activity.