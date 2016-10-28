Scores of jobs secured in Flintshire thanks to multi-million pound deal

SCORES of jobs have been secured after a multi-million pound investment in Flintshire.

The UK Government’s Minister for Defence Procurement Harriet Baldwin has announced a £131.5 million support contract with Raytheon UK to provide in-service support and maintenance for the RAF’s long-range Sentinel surveillance aircraft.

The contract, which will provide support for the aircraft for five years, will sustain 40 jobs at Hawarden Airfield, as well as 120 jobs at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

Tony Douglas, chief executive officer at the MOD’s defence equipment and support organisation, said: “This support contract demonstrates how we are working collaboratively with industry to sustain UK jobs and to ensure our equipment remains fit for purpose and continues to meet the needs of our military customers.”

With the ability to gather intelligence on enemy movements and track specific targets, the Sentinel remains a key element in the UK’s operations against so-called Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

The minister said: “Sentinel aircraft provide vital intelligence to our armed forces, giving them the ability to make decisions that helps keep Britain safe, including on current operations against Daesh.

“As part of our £178 billion equipment plan, this contract is supported by a Defence budget that will rise every year until the end of the decade, meeting the NATO commitment to spend two per cent of GDP on defence.

“This new support contract will sustain 160 jobs across the UK and demonstrates the very tangible benefits which defence is bringing to the nation’s economy.”

The Sentinel fleet provides an ‘eye in the sky’ airborne mission management system that gives troops persistent, wide-area, all-weather surveillance.

The aircraft uses air to ground search capabilities, by scanning areas from a safe distance to protect the armed forces in delivering actionable, accurate information.