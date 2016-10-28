Calls for temporary Buckley recycling site closure while permanent facility is refurbished

Calls have been made for a temporary recycling site to be installed while a town’s permanent facility is closed for refurbishment works.

Members of Buckley Town Council have questioned whether a temporary facility could be introduced while the household recycling centre is closed for several months next year.

It comes after Flintshire Council lodged planning applications for major improvements to the Buckley site and the centre at Nercwys.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Mike Peers said: “At an exhibition a few weeks ago I asked about a temporary location in Buckley but I don’t think it was considered.

“Could they not put some sort of facility in place because I am concerned that fly-tipping may rear its ugly head?”

Due to the timeframe for funding provided by the Welsh Government, work on the Buckley and Nercwys sites will take place at the same time – between January and March.

Cllr Arnold Woolley said: “This money granted by the Welsh Government has to be spent by the end of this financial year and work will start in January to allow for the Christmas debris to be cleared.

“For the population of Buckley there’s going to be a period of time through to completion of the work where there will be no facility available in Buckley.

“That will mean residents will have to travel to Sandycroft.”

Members of the council stressed that they were delighted the work was going ahead, which came about following a huge backlash against proposals to close three facilties in the county.

Thousands opposed the plans, which led to Flintshire Council pursuing the alternative plans. Cllr Dennis Hutchinson said: “I’m sure everyone will welcome that this planning application is in and the sooner it is built the better.

“Some concerns have been expressed about about turning and reversing aspects but the officer concerned said there is sufficient room for turning.”