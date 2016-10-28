Ruabon artist gets chance to put Plaid leader in the picture

AN ARTIST has been commissioned to paint a political leader.

One of Wales’ political leaders was this week given a hand painted portrait by an artist from Wrexham.

Ruabon artist and illustrator Emma Parrish, was commissioned by the Plaid Cymru Clwyd South Constituency to paint a portrait of the party’s leader, Leanne Wood.

Ms Parrish said: “Leanne Wood is one of the foremost politicians of today, with huge recognition across the UK. She is very well liked.

“I didn’t hesitate to accept the job as Leanne Wood has spoken out about issues which I care about, such as fracking and protecting our services.

“In my home town of Wrexham, Plaid do a lot of work to help protect that which we hold dear.

“What I find particularly commendable is that when something needs fighting for, Plaid can be counted on to be there, not just with well-intentioned words, but with physical presence, commitment and tenacity.

“It was a real pleasure to paint Leanne’s portrait for Plaid. I hope that she and others will like it”.

Ms Wood said: “I’m flattered and grateful to both Emma and local Plaid Cymru members for this brilliant portrait.

“Emma is very talented, and Ruabon is fortunate to have her.”

Emma added: “I qualified with a first class honours degree in Illustration for Children’s Publishing at Wrexham’s art college, which was then NEWI, now Glyndwr, and was fortunate enough to have my first book published while still studying.

“To date, I have about 15 books available on Amazon and have done a lot of work for children’s educational literature, both in the UK and abroad.

“Most of my illustration work is digital now, but watercolour remains my passion.

“I recently made a commitment to make original art more accessible by offering portraits at affordable prices.

“Since then have been inundated with requests.

“I paint a lot of pictures of children, pets and people’s loved ones.”