Tributes to dedicated community councillor Gwyneth Roberts from Wrexham

Tributes have been paid to a community stalwart and former deputy mayor.

Gwyneth Roberts, 89, who served as deputy Mayor of Wrexham from 2011 to 2012, died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Tuesday, October 25, following a fall.

She served as councillor for the town centre Grosvenor ward from 2004 to 2012 and on Rhosddu Community Council.

Cllr Roberts was a member of Wrexham Methodist Church on Regent Street, and was one of the longest-serving lay preachers on the Wrexham circuit plan, having started in 1956.

A member of the Liberal Democrats, fellow party member Cllr Carole O’Toole, ward member for Maesydre, said Cllr Roberts was previously a member of the old Liberal party and was a “very experienced” campaigner who in the past had stood for election in Caia Park.

She added: “She was a very dedicated councillor for the ward and worked hard to represent the views of the people of her ward.”

Nigel Hodges, clerk to Rhosddu Community Council, said: “She was a very helpful, conscientious councillor who regularly attended meetings and was always very concerned to help people.”

Llay councillor Rob Walsh, chairman of Wrexham Clwyd South Liberal Democrat branch, said he “really enjoyed” working with Cllr Roberts and passed his condolences on to her family.

“Up until recently, Gwyneth was still a regular attendee at local branch meetings and she always made very worthwhile contributions, and her service to the party will be sorely missed,” he said.

Mrs Roberts leaves sons Colin, 63, and Haydn, 67.

Paying tribute son Haydn said: “She was Wrexham born and bred, educated at Alexandra School and Grove Park.

“When she left school she went into hairdressing and was a preacher for 60 years until recently.

“Her health deteriorated in the last 12 months but she went into a care home and was very happy there.

“We have had many messages of condolence which hows how well liked she was.”