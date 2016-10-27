Athletics legend Colin Jackson tells Glyndwr University students: 'Dare to dream'

Students were encouraged to “dare to dream” by a former Olympic athlete as they graduated.

Welsh sporting legend Colin Jackson addressed hundreds of students at Glyndwr University when he picked up his honorary fellowship at the university’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

The former 110m-hurdles world champion, Olympic silver medalist and world record holder, was presented with the honour for his services to sport by vice-chancellor Maria Hinfelaar.

He said: “I spend a lot more time in this part of Wales than I’d imagine a lot of people think and I set my first Welsh record just down the road from here, so Wrexham holds very fond memories for me.

“Never in my life did I think I’d have the career that I managed to etch out. When I was a young boy I dreamt about being the best and I was taught right away that if I worked hard enough I could achieve the best.”

He added: “The advice I always give to people is to dare to dream. It can inspire you and motivate you but at some point you have to turn those dreams into a goal. A goal is a dream with a deadline. Please, dare to dream and enjoy your future.”

Earlier in the day Colin had sat with students and lecturers for an informal Q & A session.

“I hope the students found some of what I had to say inspirational; I’ve had ups and downs in my career, especially when I had injuries, but when I look back on it all I was very lucky. I was never able to pick up that elusive Olympic gold, which was very frustrating.

“I won everything either side of the Olympics but things would go wrong – I had seven operations on my knee, and other problems – but all in all I certainly can’t be disappointed in what I achieved.”

He added: “Sometimes in life we focus too much on the negatives and don’t appreciate the things we do really well, the bad news is news. I look on the rosier side of life and think that, after all, I didn’t do too bad.”