Sponsored walk to help little boy from Connah's Quay get on his feet

A SPONSORED walk has been organised to raise money for a little boy from Connah’s Quay who has cerebral palsy.

Six-year-old Noah Evans was diagnosed with cerebral palsy spastic diplegia when he was 18-months-old.

This means he suffers muscle tightness and lack of muscle tone in his core and legs and is dependent on a wheelchair to get around.

The walk, organised by St Marks Playgroup in Connah’s Quay, where Noah’s half-brother Flynn attends, will take place on November 8 at 10am and will start in Dock Road.

His stepmother Lindsey Evans and father Matthew Evans are raising the money to help provide Noah with a specialised walker and a bike, which Lindsey said will help him become more independent.

“Noah is in a wheelchair at the moment, but he manages to hop around the house and gets around quite well, but getting him the walker and the bike would give him more independence,” Lindsey said.

“He is only little, but when we go out as a family I think the walker and the bike will really help him.”

Noah’s dad said the walking frame will mean he can become more involved at school, in the classroom and playground as well as at home.

Matthew said: “This will be another step closer to him being able to walk on his own and so we want to get this equipment ordered for him ASAP.

“He is on regular medication and although he has had to endure rigorous physio, pain and discomfort throughout his early years he always has a smile on his face.

“He is the most positive person I know and is now looking to make the next step in his development towards independence.”

Noah has tried out various walking frames in the past to help with his condition. The one he felt most comfortable in and was recommended by his physio team is not available on the NHS and will cost £1,500.

Matthew said: “We have been turned down through charitable funds so are hoping that people will feel inspired to help Noah take the next step on the road towards walking unaided. Something we never thought he would achieve three years ago.”

Since being diagnosed, Noah has has to endure a kidney removal, a perforated eardrum, adenoid and tonsilectomy on top of his condition.

Matthew said: “The determination and spirit that he shows in his everyday life is an absolute inspiration.”