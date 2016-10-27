Anger after play area in Southsea is wrecked by arsonists

A play area was torched and destroyed in a late-night arson attack, leaving residents and parents fuming.

The play tunnel at Solway Banks recreational ground on Forge Road, Southsea, Wrexham, was gutted by a deliberately-lit fire shortly after 11.10pm on Tuesday.

Anne Hughes, 50, of Fron Deg in Southsea, which overlooks the park, said her children would be upset that the tunnel had been torched.

She added: “Why do they do it? What fun can they possibly get out of it? It’s a kid’s playground for goodness sake.”

Miss Hughes added her children Rhys, 12, Saffron, seven, and Rhiannon, four, enjoyed going to the playground.

“To spoil that for people is horrible,” she said.

Only two entry ways remained of the tunnel after the fire.

Cllr Neil Rogers, who represents the area on Wrexham Council, said the playground had new equipment which was installed after a WREN grant of about £25,000 was secured.

“It’s a nice facility and I’m extremely disappointed that this behaviour has happened,” he said

“I would urge those responsible to realise what they’re doing; that they’re spoiling the opportunity for young people to use the facilities.”

Cllr Rogers urged those who commit arson to “consider what their actions could lead to.”

Firefighters from Wrexham were called to the installation at Forge Road, Southsea, shortly after 11pm on Tuesday and used a hosereel water jet to extinguish the flames.

A North Wales Fires and Rescue Service spokesman said the blaze was deliberate and caused 100 per cent fire damage to the tunnel.

Anyone with information about the fire should call North Wales Police on 101, quoting incident reference U162807.