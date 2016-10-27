Huge straw bale blaze at Marford farm being treated as arson attack

Police and firefighters are treating a huge blaze at a Wrexham farm as an arson attack.

A fire at Hoseley Bank Farm in Marford yesterday saw more than £40,000 worth of barley straw destroyed in an incident which took firefighters almost 19 hours to extinguish.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the cause of the fire was deliberate ignition, adding that the matter had now been passed to North Wales Police for investigation.

Fire crews from Wrexham and Mold were called to the scene, along with an environment protection unit from Wrexham Fire Station.

A North Wales Police spokesman said Hoseley Lane was closed from Marford Hill to Borras Hall Lane.

Phillip Jones, owner of Hoseley Bank Farm in Marford, told the Leader yesterday that 1,700 bales went up in flames when the fire caught hold at the site at 12.45pm.

Police have now appealed for information about the fire and have urged anybody with details to contact them on 101, quoting reference number U162987.