Soldier attacks woman on Mold High Street after row in taxi

A SOLDIER assaulted a woman after an argument broke out in a taxi they were sharing.

Christopher David Penketh, 32, of Estria Road in Birmingham, admitted assaulting Roxanna Clyne, and drunk and disorderly behaviour, at Flintshire Magistrates Court.

The court heard that Penketh assaulted the woman after an argument broke out involving her, himself and his girlfriend.

Penketh and his girlfriend shared a taxi with Ms Clyne and her friend after they left the Plas Hafod public house at the same time.

After Ms Clyne’s friend had been dropped off, an argument ensued over whose taxi it was.

CCTV shown to the court showed Penketh grabbing Ms Clyne while she was in the taxi, before an assault happened outside the taxi on Mold High Street where Penketh allegedly threw her to the ground.

Philip Lloyd Jones, defending said: “He is wholly ashamed of his behaviour.

“What we saw on the CCTV was three young people who were drunk but unfortunately Mr Penketh has behaved totally inapropriately.

“We have to accept that his girlfriend appears to be a pre-curser to this as the two girls were not seeing eye to eye.”

Penketh’s commanding officer, Major Jo Fitton, appeared in court to speak of his work in the army over the last six years.

She described him as a “first class professional soldier” but added that he would be punished by the army also.

District Judge Gwyn Jones issued Penketh with a £700 fine and £85 costs.

He said: “This was an extremely unpleasant incident in drink where you reacted to comments directed at your partner.

”It is hard to imagine at the age of 32 with experience and professionalism that you have reacted in a way that is akin to what would be found in a school playground.”