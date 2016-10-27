Fast food worker from Mold stole colleague’s purse from open locker

A McDonald’s worker has pleaded guilty to stealing his colleague’s purse.

Conall Mullen, 19, of Llon Yr Orsaf in Mold, pleaded guilty to stealing a purse belonging to colleague Kirsten Roche at the McDonald’s store in Flint on July 11.

Flintshire Magistrates Court heard that CCTV footage from the store showed Mullen stealing the purse, which contained £15, a provisional driving licence, irreplacable photograph and tobacco worth £69, from an open locker.

In defence, the court was told that Mullen accepted guilt and had been diagnosed with epilepsy but at the time had not been taking enough of his medication.

District Judge Gwyn Jones said: “This was a theft from a fellow employee – a breach of that trust that each member of staff has in their fellow members of staff.”

Mullen was given a community order, where he was ordered to abide by a curfew lasting four weeks, where he must remain indoors between 8pm and 6am.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £69 compensation.