Auction to be held to sell off The Miners Arms in Maeshafn

AN auction will today be held to sell off a historic village pub.

The Miners Arms in Maeshafn, near Mold, will be sold at public auction this evening at St David’s Park Hotel in Ewloe.

The freehold pub, which dates back to 1826, will go on sale with a guide price of £200,000 to £250,000.

Town and Country Estate Agents, which is listing the property, said: “The Miners Arms is a friendly local to the village of Maeshafn and is noted as an excellent dog-friendly stop-off point for walkers on t routes that explore the breathtaking natural landscape of the area including Offa’s Dyke and Moel Fammau.

“The Miners Arms consists of two bars, bar area, lounge area, small dining area, seating area (approx 40-45), new ladies and gents toilets, full stainless steel kitchen, good sized cellar, beer garden and car park.”

The business turnover is in the region of £210,000.