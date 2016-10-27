Council blasted for rejecting pleas for free parking in Buckley at Christmas

“SCROOGE-LIKE” Flintshire Council has been blasted for rejecting pleas for free parking at Christmas.

Members of Buckley Town Council have slammed the local authority after their proposal to offer free parking in the town in December was turned down.

During a meeting on Tuesday, members – who have long opposed charges in the town – said the council was not providing help for struggling traders.

Cllr Dennis Hutchinson said: “The car parking charges are having an effect on small premises. They have got town centre locations but are still struggling.

”For Flintshire Council to say no to [free parking in December] – how Scrooge-like is that? It’s a disgrace in all fairness.”

Members of the council were informed by clerk Martin Wright that after the question of free parking in December had been raised with him, he contacted the council’s chief officer for Streetscene and transportation Steve Jones.

Mr Wright said the “initial response” from Mr Jones was this would not happen.

Cllr Carol Ellis said: “We should go back to the council and express our extreme disappointment that they are declining to try and help us help traders and the town.

”I don’t think it is a difficult thing to do.”

Cllr Carolyn Preece added that areas including Wrexham had said they will be providing free parking in December, stating they realised the pressures retailers were under.

Members of the council also expressed the belief that Flintshire Council was applying double standards when it came to enforcing parking in different towns.

Cllr Mike Peers said that the fact Flintshire Council has agreed with a request to remove a cycle lane on Church Street in Flint to improve parking proved this.

He said: “It is a different situation for different towns – they are not being consistent.”

Cllr Ron Hampson said Flintshire Council “are doing what they can” but said it needed to be a fairer playing field.

He said: “Car parking has hit the town there is no question about that.

“There is also preferential treatment and it is not good.”

Cllr. Bernie Attridge, Cabinet Member for Environment said: “The county council carried out a full review of the charging policy for all of its town centre car parks in June 2016, one year after introducing charges across the county.

“The review included an in-depth scrutiny of the proposals at the June meeting of the council’s environment overview and scrutiny committee, which resulted in them making a recommendation to Cabinet to approve the contents of the policy, which included a decision not to offer free parking during December.

“The majority of Flintshire’s car parking charges are set at extremely low levels, 20p for two hours, and they are intended to ensure that spaces in the short stay town centre car parks remain available for shoppers and visitors rather than long stay commuters.

“This aspiration has been supported by increased utilisation levels in Buckley car parks since the charges were introduced.”