Curfew for man who urinated in back of police vehicle after being arrested

A man urinated in the back of a police vehicle after being arrested while drunk.

Eifion Wyn Jones, 58, of Beechwood Road in Saltney, pleaded guity to urinating in the back of the vehicle at the police headquarters in Wrexham on October 9.

Flintshire Magistrates Court heard Jones was arrested after he had been reported by a member of public being a nuisance in public.

Dianne Williams, prosecuting, said: “Officers found the defendant drunk in a public place.

“They put him in the police vehicle and he had lager in his front pocket.

“Officers arrested him to prevent a breach of the peace and took him to Wrexham police station.

“He stood up in the vehicle and urinated in the vehicle.”

The Mold court heard that it cost £132 to clean up the vehicle.

Philip Lloyd Jones, defending, said Jones was seeking help for drug and alcohol addiction.

Jones also said in court that he had asked officers whether he could urinate before he got into the vehicle, but they said he could not.

District Judge Gwyn Jones described the incident as “unpleasant and inappropriate”.

He made Jones the subject of a curfew running between 7pm and 7am for eight weeks, as well as ordering him to pay £132 compensation and £85 costs.