Flint family heartbroken as pet cat dies after being shot with air rifle

A CAT who was shot with an air rifle has died.

As reported in the Leader on Wednesday, Barbara Masters’ cat Athena was thought to have been shot near her family home in Min Awel, Flint, which punctured both the feline’s lungs and right leg and severely damaged her internal organs, such as her spleen and liver.

Two-year-old Athena was operated on at Chester Gates veterinary hospital to try to save her but after a couple of days she lost her fight for survival, which has devastated Ms Masters’ family.

The 39-year-old student and mother-of-four was trying to raise the £5,000 needed to save her cat’s life but will now be donating the money she had received from family, friends and people on Facebook who had heard about the incident to a local animal charity.

She said: “At least we can say we did all we could and tried our best for her.

“We are all absolutely heartbroken, especially my daughter Rhiannon who was the one who found our cat lying on the floor after this had all happened.

“I’m just so angry and frustrated that someone could do this. We’ve been so gutted and even our other cat Thor has been acting differently without her.

“Whoever did this is wicked and cruel and I just want to warn people in the area to be vigilant.”

North Wales Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or use the live chat on the North Wales Police website.