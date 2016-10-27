Broken and vandalised pay and display machines cost Wrexham Council £164k

Broken and vandalised pay and display parking meters have cost Wrexham Council an estimated £164,000 in lost income since April.

The figure was highlighted as the local authority looks to balance its books by the end of the current financial year.

The customers, performance, resources and governance scrutiny committee meeting was told that all departments were trying to make savings as the local authority currently faced a projected overspend of more than £600,000.

After the meeting it was confirmed pay and display machines had been targeted by thieves earlier this year.

More secure machines are due to be installed which will also accept payments by cards and mobile phones, said a spokesman.

However, the authority has agreed to provide free town centre parking on council-run car parks throughout December for Christmas shoppers.

Yesterday’s meeting was told most departments were projecting underspends apart from the environment and planning section, with a fall in prices for recyclable materials partly to blame.

A report, which looked at spending between April and July, said part of projected overspend included £195,000 in landfill tax due to the volume of non-recyclable waste the council has to dump.

Cllr Mike Morris called for a residents’ permit scheme to be introduced at recycling sites, claiming people living outside the county borough could be dumping their rubbish and recyclables without being challenged.

Meanwhile, councillors have requested further information about a deal previously agreed between the council and external consultants paid to help the authority to make savings.

Councillors discussed the BBC programme Who’s Spending Britain’s Billions? which looked at fees paid to management consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) hired by a number of councils.

Wrexham finance boss Mark Owen told the meeting a 10 per cent fee – of the savings made – has been agreed in a two-year deal with the consultants.

The authority has previously said it has made £25 million in savings in the last three years and it is looking to save a further £5m ahead of agreeing next year’s budget.