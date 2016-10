A HUGE fire that saw 600 tonnes of straw bales burn has finally been put out almost 19 hours after the alarm was raised.

The blaze saw three fire appliances called to a farm on Hoseley Lane, Marford at 12.45pm yesterday.

Crews from Wrexham and Mold tackled the blaze until 7.41am today.

Police had to close roads in the area as flames took hold and the Environmental Protection Unit was also sent to the scene.