A HUGE fire that saw 600 tonnes of straw bales burn has finally been put out almost 19 hours after the alarm was raised.

The blaze saw three fire appliances called to a farm on Hoseley Lane, Marford at 12.45pm yesterday.

Crews from Wrexham and Mold tackled the blaze until 7.41am on Thursday morning.

Police had to close roads in the area as flames took hold and the Environmental Protection Unit was also sent to the scene.

Phillip Jones, owner of Hoseley Bank Farm in Marford, told the Leader that 1,700 bales went up in flames when a fire caught hold at the site at 12.45pm yesterday.



Mr Jones, a fifth generation farmer, said the barley straw worth £40,000 would have been used for food and bedding for animals on the farm during winter.



Fire crews from Wrexham and Mold were called to the fire at the Hoseley Lane farm. An environment protection unit from Wrexham Fire Station was also sent to the scene.



A North Wales Police spokesman said Hoseley Lane was closed from Marford Hill to Borras Hall Lane, and PCSO Tim Edwards added on Twitter that the stretch of road was likely to be closed for the rest of the ay.



Mr Jones thanked North Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews for their efforts.



He said: “The fire service have been smashing. It’s come down to the fact that their speedy reaction has saved the other stack. We estimate that the stack that burned down had around 1,700 round bales that was worth £40,000-plus. It was barley straw that would have been used in the winter months for bedding and feed.



“It was a massive stack of straw and at first we saw a bit of smoke.



“We called the fire brigade and tried to do what we could but the fire took hold very, very quickly.



“I’d like to thank the fire service who have done a brilliant job and by keeping it under control and saving the other stack.”



Michael Fatchen, 72, who lives near the scene of the fire, said: “It was bit after 12. We were in the garden and I looked up and said the hay is on fire and then it went up very quickly.



“And because we have not had much rain recently I was wondering if it had spontaneously combusted.



“Then people came from the various farms with their forks and front loaders that they use to move the big bales. The farmers around here are very good for mucking in in an emergency.



“The fire had not been going very long when the first fire engine turned up.”