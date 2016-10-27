Wrexham man racially abused his landlord in row about mail

A man racially abused his former landlord after his mail was returned to sender, a court heard.

Louis Jordan Julienne, 19, told Edward Haftavani to go back to his own country when he confronted him over the mail at Penybryn, Wrexham, on June 27.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said Mr Havtavani owned a number of properties in Wrexham and Julienne had been a tenant until June.

Mr Haftavani’s wife contacted Julienne, now of Holt Street in Wrexham, to ask him to pick up his post by June 22, the court heard.

On June 22 Julienne went to Eddie’s Chippy, which the couple owned, where Mrs Haftavani told him that the mail had been returned to sender.

Julienne became aggressive and swore at Mrs Haftavani while asking for his mail.

Mr Haftavani saw Julienne’s behaviour on CCTV and came in to try to talk to Julienne, who told him: “Go back to your own country and back to Romania”.

District judge Gwyn Jones heard Mr Haftavani invited Julienne back in to see if his post was still there, but he said “I’m going to burn your shop down” and pushed his bicycle into a £120 sign, causing it to bend out of shape.

Julienne admitted to his actions after police showed him CCTV footage in interview and he pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Emma Simoes, defending, said a doctor’s report included in a probation service report said that Julienne required treatment for ADHD and also seemed to be showing traits of schizophrenia and conduct disorder, which would need further assessment to be diagnosed.

He had been voluntarily to the Ty Derbyn centre to be seen by a doctor, and the report said that a probation service requirement for mental health treatment was not required.

Miss Simoes said she was “slightly dubious” that one appointment with the doctor meant he was going to continue to comply voluntarily, and added that the report “clearly says he does need support for his mental health”.

She asked the judge to adjourn for three weeks if he agreed.

Mr Jones adjourned the case until November 14 for the probation service and mental health team to ensure that a “comprehensive package” was in place to ensure Julienne would work with them.

Julienne was granted conditional bail.