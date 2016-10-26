Party held in memory of 'fun loving' Caergwrle woman who died suddenly

A FANCY dress party was held in memory of a “fun loving auntie” who would have turned 40 last month.

Andrea Massey from Caergwrle died suddenly in April 2012 at the age of 35, after suffering an undiagnosed arrhythmia of the heart.

Her niece, Natalie Lewis, 36, from Caergwrle, organised a fancy dress fundraising night in memory of her auntie, who she said would have loved the celebration.

Andrea's sister Paual and her husband Richard dressed as Shrek and Fiona

“The party was really really positive, it was a very happy event and everyone really enjoyed it and enjoyed dressing up – there were lots of really good costumes.

“I’m sure Andrea would have loved it – she loved dressing up and was a really fun loving person,” Natalie said.

“The event was so brilliant and well attended and it was much better than we ever thought it would be.”

Proceeds from the event were donated to the British Heart Foundation, a charity close to the family’s hearts, and also to the Help Betsi Walk charity. This is in aid of three-year-old Betsi Roberts from Penyffordd, who has cerebral palsy.

In total, the party raised £2,059, with £1,500 donated to the British Heart Foundation and £559 towards Besti’s fund.

Andrea's dad John Massey wearing a tart and vicar outfit, with family friend Denise Pope who helped out with the event

When Natalie spoke to the Leader previously, she said: “The British Heart Foundation is a charity which is very close to our family after it donated money to us for Andrea’s funeral.

“For every pound that is donated to the British Heart Foundation, 78p is spent on life-saving research.

“If we can make a difference and help others, we will have done Andrea proud.”

Betsi’s parents, Sarah and Sion, are hoping to raise £50,000 by the end of the year to fund a life-changing operation to help her walk.

Natalie added: “Betsi attends Abermorddu school with my youngest daughter and her mum also teaches at the school so we’ve been helping raise funds for her charity over the last few months.

“I suggested donating part of the money we raise to Betsi’s charity and the rest of the family agreed it would be a lovely thing to do.

“As a family, we will do whatever we can do to help her and I’m sure Andrea would have done the same.”

Natalie wanted to thank everybody that came and helped make Andrea’s 40th the success that it was.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for supporting us really and helping us to raise such an amazing amount of money. Lots of people helped out to make it so successful,” she said.

“I want to thank Denise Pope for all of her help in getting raffle prizes and selling tickets, and also Taylor Made tattoo studio, Spar Caergwrle and everyone else who donated raffle prizes and helped make the night such a success.”