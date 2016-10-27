Is this the spookiest Halloween house? Wrexham family pull out all the stops again

A WREXHAM family has pulled out all the stops once again to create the spookiest Halloween house in town.

For the 10th year in a row, Paula and Dave Pritchard, of Salop Road, Hightown, have transformed their home into a scary grotto.

Creepy cobwebs, ghouls, skeletons, and spider webs have been giving passers-by, and visitors from far and wide, the chills.

What began as a display for their nieces and nephews has turned into one of the town’s most spectacular and popular Halloween attractions, and an annual tradition.

The display takes weeks of planning and putting together with help from Paula’s parents and next door neighbours, Pauline and Ray Evans.

They said that this year, all the efforts are in aid of a good cause.

Mrs Evans said: “They improve it each year and this time they have done it for charity.

“On Monday (Halloween), the garden will be open from 5pm to 8pm for trick or treaters.

Video and images by Geoff Abbott / NWN Media

“Nurses from Nightingale House Hospice will be there collecting donations, and the car pool is being transformed into a creepy cafe where you can buy baked potatoes, crisps and hot drinks with the money going to the hospice.

“Any leftover food will be going to the Ty Nos night shelter.

“A lot of people said to them they should do it for charity and actually made donations last year, which we decided to double ourselves.”

Mr Evans said: “This year it’s going to be interactive, there will be aparations in the window and we will be dressing up and going down the queues which stretched as far as Birch Street last year.

“There will be aparations in the window too, and ‘Donald Trump’ will be making a special appearance to open the cafe.”

The family would like to thank everyone who has made a donation so far.