Road closed after 400 bales of hay catch fire in Marford

Published date: 26 October 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Up to 400 bales of hay are on fire in Marford, the fire service has said.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that crews from Wrexham and Mold were called to a fire involving between 300-400 bales were on fire on Hoseley Lane at 12.45pm.

An environment protection unit from Wrexham Fire Station has also been sent to the fire.

A North Wales Police spokesman said that Hoseley Lane was closed from Marford Hill to Borras Hall Lane. 

PCSO Tim Edwards added on Twitter that the stretch of road was likely to be closed for the rest of the day.

