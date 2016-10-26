Ancient coracle marking a comeback on the Dee

Coracles have a long history. They are recorded around the time of the Roman invasion of Britain 2,000 years ago, although they are thought to have been in use much earlier.

Designed for use in the swiftly flowing streams of Wales, coracles were made from calico which was stretched over a frame made from ash wood and then covered in pitch and coal tar to make it waterproof.

They were used extensively for fishing on the River Dee as the flexible, lightweight and flat bottomed boats were ideally suited to the strong currents and rocky bed of the river.

Two men would fish at night using a net stretched between their coracles. At times several hundred coracle fishermen worked successfully on the Dee and in 1882, to use one year as an example, almost 11,000 salmon were caught on the river along with more than 600 trout.

For many years, right up until the 1950s, it was a fascinating sight to watch local fishermen in Llangollen seated in the traditional ‘Llangollen Coracle’, fishing rod in hand, trying to land salmon and it was at the town’s museum that the tradition was revived over the weekend when local canoeist Les Davies took to the water as part of the museum’s coracle festival and fun day.

The idea grew after Les decided that he no longer wished to leave his dog behind when he went out on the river with even larger canoes proving to be unsuitable.

“I used to be a competition canoeist and used a kayak, but since requiring Tess, my springer spaniel, I didn’t want to leave her in the van,” said Les.

“I first looked at a 16ft long Canadian canoe, but then I came across the coracle and it was perfect for the river.”

Les, who works as an electrician, was offered a traditional Llangollen coracle that was made on the Eisteddfod Field by the late Mr Hughes of Llantysilio as part of a demonstration and conformed with the traditional Llangollen construction of ash with a calico cover and coated in pitch.

Les initially offered to bring the coracle into the museum one day to encourage people to make a donation to the museum as they had a photograph taken next to the coracle, but word spread and other coracle enthusiasts offered to join in an event and the idea of a Coracle Festival was formed.

As Les, 55, took to the water at about 3pm on Saturday, crowds gathered to wish him well with some of the older people in attendance remembering a time when coracles were a common sight on the Dee.

“As a boat they are pretty much perfect,” said Les.

“With the canoe I was used to driving through the water as quickly as possible, but with the coracle it is all about sailing it at its own pace and I can switch off a bit and take in the scenery.”

Les is now hoping to get out on the water more regularly and has a number of expeditions and even races planned in the future.

“Coracle racing is far more popular in South Wales,” added Les. “Next year I’m planning to go down to Newport and take part in a race and hopefully I can beat them at their own game!”

“Everyone was so happy and pleased with how the day went,” added Janet Whitfield, one of the museum’s trustees.

“Quite a few people remembered seeing the coracles back then and have said they’d like to get involved, with one man even telling us his father was the last to fish with one.”

The museum is raising money to make a number of extensive improvements with future events planned including a talk on Wednesday from traditional sign writer David Kynaston and a Halloween event for children on Monday, October 31. Call 01978 862862 for more details.