Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates dislocates finger celebrating goal against Barrow

Published date: 26 October 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
DEAN Keates endured a night of mixed emotions on his Wrexham AFC managerial debut on Tuesday night - including pain!

The 38-year-old dislocated his finger when celebrating Wrexham's second goal in their 2-2 draw with Barrow at the Racecourse.

Keates required immediate assistance from Reds physio Phil Davies.

Earlier in the match, Keates accidentally punched his assistant Andy Davies when celebrating Wrexham's equalising goal.

He said: “We got back in and I ended up punching Andy Davies in the face celebrating the first goal!

“The second goal, he ended up dislocating my finger so the doctor had to pop my finger back in!“

