Parents of Deepcut recruit Cheryl James to receive human rights award

PARENTS of an army recruit who was found dead at her barracks are to receive a human rights award for their tireless efforts for justice.

Private Cheryl James, a former recruit at the Deepcut Barracks in Surrey, was found dead at the barracks in 1995, aged 18.

The Llangollen resident was one of four young recruits to die at the camp between 1995 and 2002.

A three-month inquest held earlier this year revealed serious failings in the care of young recruits at the barracks and marked the culmination of years of campaigning for Cheryl’s parents, Des and Doreen, who had long campaigned for a more thorough investigation into their daughter’s death.

Now, they are to receive the Long Walk Award from human rights group Liberty to mark their many years of campaigning.

The couple will be presented with the award at a ceremony to be held tonight, alongside members of Justice4the21, which secured the re-opening of inquests into deaths of those killed in the Birmingham pub bombings.

Mr James said: “This award comes almost 21 years after Cheryl’s premature death.

“Her second inquest, which took place earlier this year – and the second inquest into the death of Sean Benton which was announced this month – could not have been achieved without the Human Rights Act.

“It is a sad irony that instead of taking pride in this achievement we anxiously look on as our Government attempts to dilute the very legislation which allowed it to happen – the very legislation which might assist future generations of our armed forces to challenge the state should similar injustice occur again.

“The loss of Sean, Cheryl, Geoff and James must not be in vain and those who were mistreated and abused at Deepcut must be heard.

“We will proudly accept this award to raise their voice.

Mr James added: “There has to be an inquiry into the culture that was allowed to creep into the Deepcut camp between 1994 and 2002 – and our call for that inquiry must not be ignored again.”