Police 'went above and beyond' to help homeless Wrexham drug addict who died the day he left rehab

A drug addict who was found dead in a homeless camp had been asked to leave a rehab centre earlier the same day.

Police officers went “above and beyond” to help Stephen Graham Tobin, 34, who died near Capel Y Groes, Bodhyfryd, an inquest was told yesterday.

John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, commended PC Barbara Skelly of North Wales Police and her colleague on their assistance of Mr Tobin on the night of his death on May 31.

At the hearing held in Wrexham, Mr Gittins said that Mr Tobin had been born in Hartlepool in the North East and was reported to have died in an area adjacent to Capel y Groes in Wrexham on May 31.

Giving evidence at the hearing, PC Skelly said she and her colleague were called to the Open Minds rehabilitation centre in Borras, Wrexham, to assist the staff at the centre who had asked Mr Tobin, a client, to leave as he was being aggressive to members of staff there.

PC Skelly said she and her colleague had only gone there to ensure that no offences were committed and prevent any breaches of the peace and assist Mr Tobin in leaving.

When they got there, PC Skelly said, Mr Tobin was on the phone to ambulance staff and was requesting an ambulance for chest pains he was having but when it arrived, he declined treatment.

Once the police had established that no criminal offence had taken place, they escorted him off the premises with a full suitcase in his possession.

PC Skelly added Mr Tobin had appeared calm with her and her colleague, but frustrated that he had been asked to leave the centre.

He was also given a few belongings and some money from the staff at the centre, a total of £28, which was handed over to PC Skelly and then signed over to Mr Tobin.

After that, he was taken to Ty Nos night shelter as he had no friends or family in the area, but after officers gave him a lift there Mr Tobin said he did not want to stay and after trying to reach his girlfriend by phone, he decided he wanted to go back home. The officers made enquiries into how he could get back to Hartlepool and dropped him off at the bus stop on King Street, where he planned to get a train to Chester and then on to his home.

However, later on in the evening, while on another job, PC Skelly said she and her colleague drove past Capel y Groes on the way to the police station and saw a man with a suitcase similar to Mr Tobin’s.

When night shift colleagues informed PC Skelly of a man found unconscious in the area, she informed them of the events that evening and when the man was pronounced dead, she identified him in the back of the ambulance.

Mr Gittins added that the area was well known around Wrexham as an area where many people took drugs and homeless people slept rough.

Mr Gittins also read out the results of a post-mortem examination conducted by Dr Mark Atkinson, who found evidence of morphine and heroin metabolites in Mr Tobin’s system at higher than fatal levels in his blood.

The inquest was also due to hear evidence from a representative of the Open Minds rehabilitation clinic in Wrexham, but the representative said they did not receive the summons in time.

So the coroner was forced to adjourn the hearing to a date to be announced.

