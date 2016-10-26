Lord Barry Jones honoured at Flintshire Business Awards

FLINTSHIRE Business Awards celebrated its 10th anniversary as it revealed this year’s winners.

The winners of 10 categories, including ‘most enterprising’ and ‘best business’ awards, were revealed at an exclusive black-tie award ceremony at Soughton Hall, Northop, with an audience of 240 influential business people celebrating Flintshire companies’ successes.

The new ‘legacy award’ was introduced at the evening and presented to Lord Barry Jones in recognition of the former MP’s outstanding lifelong services to business and the economy, by Clwyd South AM Ken Skates.

The cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure said: “I was pleased to attend this year’s Flintshire Business Awards and honoured to present the new Legacy award to Lord Barry Jones.

“I can think of no one better, or more deserving, to receive the award which recognises Lord Barry Jones’ tireless work in support of economic growth across the region.

“As a fitting gesture this award will be called the Lord Barry Jones Legacy Award and will be presented each year to someone who has made a lasting contribution to economic growth in the Flintshire area.”

Leyla Edwards, employee at KK Finefoods PLC, Deeside, had a very successful evening winning two top awards for Person of the Year and the Entrepreneur Award.

Ethan Davies, from Electroimpact UK Ltd in Hawarden, was also victorious in winning Apprenticeship of the Year, while Ewloe company Anwyl Group won the accolade for Best Business with more than 10 employees. MCPC Systems picked up the accolade for Best Business under 10 Employees.

​DRB Group collected the Best Business to Work for Award, Mancoed VM won the Most Enterprising Start Up and Hannaman Material Handling won the Most Socially Responsible Business Award.

The Award for Technology, Innovation and Enterprise went to LDF.

Councillor Derek Butler, Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for economic development, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of the winners in our 10th year. The competition was fierce and the judges had a difficult job choosing a winner in each category.

“I’d also like to thank our sponsors, AGS Security Systems, who once again have made this wonderful event possible.

“It’s great that Flintshire businesses see the value in the awards and want to support each other and together we will go from strength to strength in the years to come.”