Dean Keates desperate for success at Wrexham AFC after Barrow AFC clash ends in 2-2 draw

DEAN KEATES is desperate to bring success to Wrexham but the new Reds boss isn’t setting unrealistic targets.

Keates, in temporary charge since Gary Mills was sacked on October 13 with Wrexham languishing in the bottom half of the National League table, has signed an 18 month contract at The Racecoure, and took charge of last night's 2-2 draw against play-off chasing Barrow.

It is the former Wrexham captain’s first managerial appointment and while he wants the Reds to be challenging for honours, the 38-year-old admits the club’s fortunes won’t be revived overnight.

“It has been a whirlwind 24 hours, obviously I had a chat on Sunday night and then another chat on Monday night and got offered the job and basically snapped their hands off,” said Keates.

“I wouldn’t say there was turmoil in the club, I have been at the club six and a half years as a player and on the outside working between the University and the club with the Glyndwr academy, I know what I am coming into and I am more than happy to be here.

“Reality-wise we are in a position we don’t want to be in and the club shouldn’t be in, it is a big club, it should be at the top end of the table, but we will take it game by game and look at progressing each game.”

Keates, who made more than 150 appearances for the club between 2010 and 2015, and led the club to FA Trophy success, will be assisted by Andy Davies, the club’s Centre of Excellence manager.

Although he is familiar with the squad from his three-game spell as interim boss, Keates says it is up to the players to prove they want to be part of his short and long term plans.

“I have got to get to know the players individually now, know what makes them tick, and obviously I am looking forward,” said Keates, who is hoping to add a coach to his backroom staff. “This season is far from over, we will take it game by game and see where it goes.

“Long term I want to see players who are fully committed towards me, what I want to do and Andy, and the football club going forward into next season.

“Now I am going to look at addressing the squad and hopefully put my own inprint on things.”

Davies is looking forward to his new role.

“It is certainly a different challenge,” said Davies. “In terms of the squad that we have got, for me it is bridging that gap between the youth department and the first team.

“I was a youth player myself and I have been here 15-20 years altogether so I know the club and I am more than delighted to help Dean out.”

Macclesfield Town manager John Askey and The New Saints boss Craig Harrison were thought to be in the running to succeed Mills.

Director John Mills explained why Keates, who was coaching at the Glyndwr Wrexham Academy, was the board’s choice.

“Because he is the best man for the job,” said Mills.

“His passion and knowledge of the club, from top to bottom, the fact he has been here so long and understands what Wrexham is all about and knows what is expected off him, by both the board and the fans.”

Peter Jones, the Chairman of the Wrexham Supporters Trust, feels Keates was the right option.

“As a football club board I understand that we tried an experienced manager in Gary Mills, we tried a manager who knew this league and was up and coming and was very good at what he did in Kevin Wilkin, and we felt that this opportunity for Dean was the right time,” said Jones.

Keates was denied victory in his first game as permanent manager as Wrexham were held to a 2-2 draw by Barrow at The Racecourse.

The Reds boss made three changes – all in midfield - from the side that beat Bromley 2-1 on Saturday.

Callum Powell, John Rooney and Leo Smith, handed a first senior start after a substitute appearance at the weekend, replaced injured duo Rob Evans and Anthony Barry, and Tyler Harvey who was suspended.

But Keates’ big day did not get off to the best start as Barrow, who had already gone close through Moussa Diarra, took a 10th minute lead, Byron Harrison scoring with a free header from Jordan Williams’ corner.

Well organised Barrow, unbeaten in 12 games, had been on top but Wrexham responded with a deflected Jordan Evans drive that was saved by Joel Dixon and equalised on 26 minutes after a corner was cleared.

John Rooney sent in a fabulous cross and Curtis Tilt headed past Dixon for his first goal for the club.

Bouyed by the goal, Wrexham enjoyed a good spell and it remained all-square at the break.

The Reds made a bright start to the second half but were almost caught out when Mark Carrington lost possession and keeper Shwan Jalal gathered Richie Bennett’s cross-shot.

Rooney twice went close before Wrexham took the lead in the 79th minute. Evans did well on the left, Rooney played a one-two with Powell and curled the ball into the top corner of the net.

But Barrow levelled one minute from time following sloppy defending from Wrexham who failed to deal with a ball into the box and Ryan Yates converted, denying Keates victory, but he won’t complain about the commitment shown by his players.

And Keatees felt pleasure and pain, revealing: “We got back in and ended up punching Andy Davies in the face celebrating the first goal! The second goal, he ended up dislocating my finger so the doctor had to pop my finger back in!

“It has been highs and lows but I am proud of the lads, massively disappointed for them because they showed everything I wanted off them.”