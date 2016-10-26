Raging Bull’s glove to raise cash for Buckley boy with muscle wasting condition

A FAMILY has secured exciting auction prizes to raise money for their son who suffers from a muscle wasting condition.

Jenson Edwards, aged three, was diagnosed this year with Duchenne muscular dystrophy which will eventually leave him disabled.

But his family and friends have been fighting to raise money to make Jenson’s life as happy as possible and to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK, a charity that supports those who suffer with the condition, and their families.

His mother, Hannah Grindley and father, Craig Edwards, from Buckley, have organised an auction evening at 7pm on Sunday at the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa, near Chester, in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK and their own ‘Jenson’s Fight’ fundraiser.

The family has had some amazing support from family members, friends and local people who want to help Jensen, and received an incredible auction prize of a boxing glove worn by Robert De Niro in the Oscar-winning film Raging Bull and signed by the actor himself.

Many other prizes have also been donated to the family including a match programme and football signed by Stoke City manager Mark Hughes, a Wales football shirt signed by the team, a signed Mark Cavendish cycling jersey and boxing gloves signed by Nigel Benn, Conor Benn and Robin Reid.

Hannah Grindley and Craig Edwards have been overwhelmed by the support they have received and are so grateful for all the help.

Mr Edwards, 35, said: “It feels so amazing and I couldn’t ask for more.

“We sold out of tickets for the auction night within a week of advertising the event on Facebook and we even had to organise more tables to be put in the venue so we could fit 140 people.

“Jenson knows about the event but it’s his birthday on the day so he’s looking forward to it and he thinks it’s a Halloween party for him!

“He doesn’t really understand the event or his condition because he’s so young and just tells everyone he has poorly muscles.

“We’re trying to make everything as normal as possible for him.”

Family and friends have also taken part in the Manchester half marathon. The group, known as Team Jenson, raised more than £2,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK and are still collecting the money people have donated.

Jensen’s father added: “It was emotional and an amazing feeling finishing the race.

“I’d recommend doing it to everyone. We’re now looking at doing the Paris half marathon next which would be good.”

For more information or to donate visit jensonsfight.co.uk