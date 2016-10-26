Puppy left abandoned in Wrexham on the mend as RSPCA appeals for help

A PUPPPY in desperate need of medical attention was abandoned at a Wrexham vets.

The young pup, dubbed Custard, was left at Rhyd Broughton vets in Gatewen Road on October 11. He was very poorly, visibly thin, weak, dehydrated and suffering from diarrhoea.

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information about the circumstances which led to Custard being abandoned.

He was in urgent need of veterinary care so it was vital the puppy was able to get the care he needed. However, RSPCA Cymru is seeking information concerning the circumstances in which the puppy was dumped in such a state.

The member of the public who left the dog at the vets provided no contact details and said the animal had been taken from a friend because of its poor condition.

RSPCA Inspector Kia Thomas said: “While this puppy was in urgent need of veterinary care, and it is such a relief he was tended to, RSPCA Cymru is trying to decipher the circumstances which led to the puppy being left in this way in such an unwell state.

“We are grateful to the member of the public for bringing what was a very poorly animal to receive veterinary attention.

“However, we obviously have concerns about any animal in this condition and would like to find out how he came to be in this state.

“Fortunately, Custard has recovered well after such a difficult time but his ordeal is an important reminder as to the responsibilities people have towards their pets.

“Anyone with any information can contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate line on 0300 123 8018. All calls are treated in confidence and any information could help us find out exactly what happened to Custard.”

Anybody who would like to help the RSPCA can give £3 now by texting HELP to 78866 - text costs £3 plus one standard network rate message.