CONCERNS have been raised for a missing man from Wrexham.

Harry Parker, 57, from Coedpoeth, has not been seen since Monday night.

He is described as 5ft 10in tall, with medium build and grey receding hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, light coloured trousers and walking shoes.

Anybody with information relating to Harry's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting U162355.